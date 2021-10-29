California State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.97 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of MetLife worth $78,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MET stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.