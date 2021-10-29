California State Teachers Retirement System Has $82.77 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of IQVIA worth $82,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $934,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,766,000 after buying an additional 83,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

