California State Teachers Retirement System Has $87.67 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $87,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.