California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $67,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

