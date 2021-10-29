California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $75,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,001,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,941,000 after purchasing an additional 613,749 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

