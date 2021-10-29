California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott International worth $66,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

