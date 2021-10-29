California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Xilinx worth $69,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

