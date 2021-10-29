California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,104 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $77,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

