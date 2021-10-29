California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,902 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $78,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,777.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

