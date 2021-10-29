California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,126 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $76,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $147.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $147.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

