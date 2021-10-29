California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,020 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $66,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

