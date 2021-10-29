California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,085 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $70,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 181.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 164.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

