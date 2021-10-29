California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 91,172 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $67,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $175.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.