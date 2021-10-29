California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Centene worth $74,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.