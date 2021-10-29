Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $850.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.77.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
