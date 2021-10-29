Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $850.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

