Calumet Specialty Products Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,034 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 727% compared to the average daily volume of 1,455 call options.

Shares of CLMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 8,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,251,000. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

