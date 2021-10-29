Calumet Specialty Products Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,034 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 727% compared to the average daily volume of 1,455 call options.
Shares of CLMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 8,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $861.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.