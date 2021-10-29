Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.24

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.77. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFPUF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

