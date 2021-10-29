Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canopy Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

