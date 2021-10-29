Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.