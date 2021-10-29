Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 118,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a PE ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

