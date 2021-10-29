Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.45 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

