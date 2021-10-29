Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 83,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,830. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

