Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 83,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,830. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

