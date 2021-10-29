Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 83,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,830. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

