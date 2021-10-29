Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.03

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.03 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 48.53 ($0.63). Capita shares last traded at GBX 47.69 ($0.62), with a volume of 2,184,659 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.03. The firm has a market cap of £800.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.96.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

