Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.17.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $293.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $197.77 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.