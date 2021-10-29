Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,823 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.90 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

