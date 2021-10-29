Capital International Investors Sells 2,001,331 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,001,331 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.22% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $99,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

