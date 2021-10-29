Capital International Investors Sells 302,308 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 302,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.36% of DexCom worth $149,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $570.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $630.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.47.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

