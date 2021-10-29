Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CFFN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 1,020,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

