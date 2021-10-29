Carbon Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Carbon has a market cap of $4.70 million and $111,939.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.