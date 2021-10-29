CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CareDx stock traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 5,975,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. CareDx has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.61.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareDx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

