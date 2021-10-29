CareDx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

CDNA stock traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

