CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,578 shares of company stock worth $19,637,068. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

