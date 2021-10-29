Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.41. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

