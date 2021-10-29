carVertical 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $125,999.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $125,999.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00228081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

