Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 501,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,695. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $87.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 270.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

