Castle Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $17,758.76 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00303508 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

