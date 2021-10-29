Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVAT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

