CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,626. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CB Financial Services worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

