CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,677. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of CB Financial Services worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

