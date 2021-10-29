CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Up 112.7% in October

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the September 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 120,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.16. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

