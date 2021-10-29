Ccore Reaches One Day Volume of $238.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Ccore has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $40,247.93 and approximately $238.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

