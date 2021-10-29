Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.46 billion and a PE ratio of 331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.86. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.23 and a 52-week high of C$14.91.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

