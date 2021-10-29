Centerra Gold (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter.

CG stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.91.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

