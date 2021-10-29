Centerra Gold (CGAU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGAU stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centerra Gold stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 465,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

