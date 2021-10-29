Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $729.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

