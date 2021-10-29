Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.44

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.44 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.98 ($0.80), with a volume of 4113476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.38 ($0.79).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Get Centrica alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders bought a total of 45,756 shares of company stock worth $2,152,230 over the last ninety days.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.