Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Cerner also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

