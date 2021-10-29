Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.