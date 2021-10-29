Chain Guardians (CGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.74 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $52.48 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

